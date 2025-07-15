Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.45 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 21.25 ($0.29). Jarvis Securities shares last traded at GBX 21.30 ($0.29), with a volume of 32,161 shares changing hands.

Jarvis Securities Stock Down 0.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 78.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 31.45. The company has a market capitalization of £9.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Jarvis Securities alerts:

Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 27th. The company reported GBX 4.01 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Jarvis Securities had a return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 25.37%. Equities analysts expect that Jarvis Securities plc will post 9.9173554 EPS for the current year.

Jarvis Securities Company Profile

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA investment wrappers and savings schemes; and nominee, certificated, and SIPP accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jarvis Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jarvis Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.