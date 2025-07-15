BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. BIOLASE shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 248,762 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $329,393.02, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

