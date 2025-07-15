Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 50,049 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 166.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,049 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in GMS were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMS. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 1,710.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in GMS by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $541,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,108.50. The trade was a 17.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Price Performance

NYSE:GMS opened at $110.04 on Tuesday. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $110.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.71.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. GMS had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial cut GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on GMS from $95.20 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price target on GMS from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on GMS from $95.20 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.11.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

