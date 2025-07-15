Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 405,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,830,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.2% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, IFC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2%

PepsiCo stock opened at $135.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.56 and its 200-day moving average is $141.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.19.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

