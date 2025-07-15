Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Invests $277,000 in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 598,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 468,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,695,000 after acquiring an additional 38,020 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 404,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,260,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 337,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $104.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $119.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

