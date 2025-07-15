Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 265.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective (down previously from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $644.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.42.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 2.0%

MPWR opened at $721.14 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $959.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $701.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $638.40. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 76.59% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,848. This represents a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,204,250. This trade represents a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,200 shares of company stock worth $13,046,800 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

