Signaturefd LLC Purchases 8,544 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the first quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Shares of JNJ opened at $156.91 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.79 and a 200-day moving average of $154.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

