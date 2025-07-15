Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Holdings Boosted by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,898,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,314,000 after purchasing an additional 919,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,225,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,151,000 after purchasing an additional 142,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,910,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,893,000 after acquiring an additional 67,292 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,411,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,346,000 after acquiring an additional 320,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,265,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,999,000 after acquiring an additional 685,023 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $278.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.20. The firm has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.04 and a fifty-two week high of $279.29.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.06.

Get Our Latest Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.