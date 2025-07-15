Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $422,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $581.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $559.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $553.66. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

