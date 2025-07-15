Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Purchases 642 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.14. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 92.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.