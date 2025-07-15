Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $792,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,016,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $428.91 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $429.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $406.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.