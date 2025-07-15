Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,055,000 after purchasing an additional 91,278,009 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054,059 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after acquiring an additional 23,988,859 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,506,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,756,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,003,000 after buying an additional 5,174,286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

