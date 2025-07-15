Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Acquires 585 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 18,113 shares during the period. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 61,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 236,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $64.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average of $61.92. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $65.40.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

