Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,280. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.92.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $127.50 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.35 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 324.23% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

