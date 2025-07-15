Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $183.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.29. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

