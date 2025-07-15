Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.95. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

