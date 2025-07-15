iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,436,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,242,000 after purchasing an additional 55,462 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,398,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,744,000 after acquiring an additional 601,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,646,000 after acquiring an additional 661,137 shares during the period. Qalhat Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Qalhat Capital Ltd now owns 1,783,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,675 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,865.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,608,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,205 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $129.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.15 and a 200-day moving average of $120.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $101.25 and a twelve month high of $133.13.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.9612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

