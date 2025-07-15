Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in AON by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 2.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON opened at $359.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $358.27 and a 200 day moving average of $370.73. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $295.79 and a 1-year high of $412.97.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.00.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

