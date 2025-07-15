The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 24,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $6,419,275.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,387 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,650.91. The trade was a 32.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total value of $5,547,815.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. This represents a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.4%

TRV stock opened at $255.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.95 and a 12-month high of $277.83. The stock has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.86 and its 200 day moving average is $255.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

