Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 8,955 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.2%

RDVY stock opened at $63.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average of $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.08. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

