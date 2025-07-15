Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TM. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.1%

Toyota Motor stock opened at $172.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $231.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.61. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 52 week low of $155.00 and a 52 week high of $208.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.47. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $81.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

