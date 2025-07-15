Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives $65.44 Average PT from Analysts

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

ENPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Oppenheimer set a $84.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.67. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $130.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,598,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,099,559.60. This represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

