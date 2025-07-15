Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives $43.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVN. Barclays decreased their price target on Five9 from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Five9 from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Five9 from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Five9 from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.19, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19. Five9 has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $107,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 123,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,605.04. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan M. Lee sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $50,847.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,515.04. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,866 shares of company stock valued at $913,042 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,745,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,496 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 14.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,749,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,649,000 after purchasing an additional 353,939 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 292.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,679,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,628 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 14.2% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,140,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,122,000 after acquiring an additional 266,484 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.5% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,098,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,961,000 after acquiring an additional 127,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

