Stephens Inc. AR Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,722,000. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $238.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.29.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.79.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

