Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 40,944 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.8%

KMI opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59. The company has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.75. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.86%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

