Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Chubb by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Chubb Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CB opened at $280.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $252.16 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The stock has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,728 shares in the company, valued at $68,998,174.72. The trade was a 26.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

