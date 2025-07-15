Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.86%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

