Analysts Set Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Target Price at $150.88

Shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.56.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Valero Energy Trading Down 2.7%

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VLO opened at $148.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.51. Valero Energy has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $167.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.72%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

