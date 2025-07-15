Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.98.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

