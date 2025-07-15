Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $516.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.54. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $413.82 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $566.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.86.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,920. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

