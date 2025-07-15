Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 649,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,913 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $41,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 57.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,459,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TCOM. Mizuho upgraded shares of Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.07. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.56.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

