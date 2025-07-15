New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $38.03 Million Stock Position in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of argenex worth $38,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in argenex by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in argenex by 56.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in argenex in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in argenex in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in argenex by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $561.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $567.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $601.62. argenex SE has a twelve month low of $457.42 and a twelve month high of $678.21. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.37.

argenex ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.34 million. argenex had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 40.20%. Analysts anticipate that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARGX shares. JMP Securities set a $699.00 target price on argenex in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded argenex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of argenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Baird R W upgraded argenex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded argenex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.06.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

