3,558 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by Florida Financial Advisors LLC

Florida Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $90.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

