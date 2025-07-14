Zeit Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Zeit Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Zeit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $167.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.67 and a 200-day moving average of $161.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.38 and a 1-year high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

