Red Wave Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Red Wave Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $96.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.87 and a 200-day moving average of $95.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $90.41 and a 1-year high of $97.90.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

