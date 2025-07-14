Signaturefd LLC Acquires 123 Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,525 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in American Express by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $985,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 price target on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.74.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $319.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $329.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

