TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Invests $39.03 Million in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,293.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,263.29.

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,540.70 on Monday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $1,484.29 and a 52-week high of $2,402.52. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,845.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,858.49.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total transaction of $8,386,592.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,974 shares in the company, valued at $20,517,016.70. The trade was a 29.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total transaction of $10,624,598.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,492,399.16. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,906 shares of company stock valued at $45,222,913 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

