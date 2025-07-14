Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.280-0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.279. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of KVUE opened at $21.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.83. Kenvue has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $25.17.
Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KVUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.
Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.
