Slow Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.7% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $823.54.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $567.74 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $545.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $619.17. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

