AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,072,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,754,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,144,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,948,000 after purchasing an additional 983,888 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,983,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,898,000 after purchasing an additional 778,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $4,459,385,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,824,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,236,000 after buying an additional 2,299,645 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $192.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.71 billion, a PE ratio of 81.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.15%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

