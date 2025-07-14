Zeit Capital LLC Purchases 2,065 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Zeit Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 11.2% of Zeit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Zeit Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $14,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $77.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $78.71.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

