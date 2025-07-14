Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 98,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $13.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.