Baer Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Baer Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for about 3.6% of Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in United Rentals by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $768.54.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $814.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $722.31 and its 200 day moving average is $685.55. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $896.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

