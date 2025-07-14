OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys 7,368,058 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2,898.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,368,058 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 6.1% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,302,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,996 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,141,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,443,000 after purchasing an additional 292,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,962,000 after purchasing an additional 113,633 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,864,000 after purchasing an additional 837,887 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $183.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.28. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

