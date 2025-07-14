Transcendent Capital Group LLC Has $4.37 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 2.5% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 756,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,614,000 after acquiring an additional 568,120 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,580 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $679,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $554.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.58. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $557.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

