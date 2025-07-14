Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Florida Financial Advisors LLC

Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 67.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $134.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.38 and a 200 day moving average of $128.99. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $135.97.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

