Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 447 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Construction Partners worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROAD. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Construction Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Construction Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $105.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.00 and a 200 day moving average of $87.48. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.63 and a 52 week high of $111.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $571.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.61 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Construction Partners from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

