Parker Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Dell Technologies comprises 0.3% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,407 shares during the period. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,052,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,027,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,013 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,564,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,087 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE DELL opened at $126.90 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $147.66. The stock has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.50.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $78,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 960,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,158,310. This represents a 39.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $1,285,244.73. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 938,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,958,704.53. The trade was a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,113,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,321,229. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

