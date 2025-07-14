Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,173,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,011,000 after buying an additional 681,242 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,184,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,424 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,848,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,075,000 after buying an additional 2,058,562 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 12,689,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,692,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,228,000 after acquiring an additional 658,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares in the company, valued at $871,450.58. This trade represents a 41.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,264,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,590 shares of company stock worth $2,436,000. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $20.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.