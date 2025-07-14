Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.9% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 32,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.4%

International Business Machines stock opened at $283.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.30. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $181.81 and a 1-year high of $296.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.